Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €54.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.46 ($52.86).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 12 month high of €47.38 ($55.09).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

