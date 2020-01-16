Barclays Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.47 ($5.19).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

