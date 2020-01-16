Barclays Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €123.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.12 ($146.65).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €115.42 ($134.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.04. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

