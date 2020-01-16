Barclays Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.16.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Ball has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 448,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,214,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

