Barclays Downgrades Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to Equal weight

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TLW. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 51.08 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of $702.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

