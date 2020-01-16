Barclays Lowers Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to Underweight

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 159 ($2.09). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203.29 ($2.67).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 230.77 ($3.04) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.