Barclays Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of €10.96 ($12.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

