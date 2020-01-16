Barclays Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

Get Total alerts:

FP stock opened at €48.55 ($56.45) on Thursday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.55.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.