Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given $120.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $95.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,148 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

