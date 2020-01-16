Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after buying an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 23,909.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

