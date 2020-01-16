Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.72. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 32.32. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

