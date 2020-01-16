Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €96.00 by UBS Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.53 ($120.38).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.