Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARNC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen raised Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Arconic has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. Arconic’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 392.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.