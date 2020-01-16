Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

