Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.