Berry Petroleum Company LLC Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,102.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

