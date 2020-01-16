Bethereum Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bethereum has traded up 3% against the dollar. Bethereum has a total market cap of $275,980.00 and $15,889.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,196,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

