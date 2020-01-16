Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $195,510.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $195,510.00 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Exrates and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Exrates, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

