Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.81). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BYG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,072.78 ($14.11).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.14) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,160.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,081.67.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.