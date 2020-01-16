Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,072.78 ($14.11).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($15.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.67.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

