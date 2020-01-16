Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 18,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 38.7% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.