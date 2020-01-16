Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.