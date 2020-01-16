BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

