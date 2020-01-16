BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $530.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.40. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $401.42 and a twelve month high of $531.62. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

