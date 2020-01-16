BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given News Impact Rating of 0.25

Media stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BlackRock’s score:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $530.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $401.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.64.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

