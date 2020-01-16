Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 4,814 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after purchasing an additional 653,885 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 55,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

