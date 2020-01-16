Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.