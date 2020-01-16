Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.