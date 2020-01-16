Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

