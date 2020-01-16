Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

