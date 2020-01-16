British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLND. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.54 ($7.31).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 587 ($7.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 563.85. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.