Broderick Brian C Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

