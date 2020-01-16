Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

