Broderick Brian C Purchases 2,592 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

