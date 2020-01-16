Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.01 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $107.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.34 million to $122.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $115.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $318.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $344.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.16 million, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $374.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NLS stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

