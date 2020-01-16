Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post sales of $116.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.40 million and the highest is $118.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.40 million to $478.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $475.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after acquiring an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,052,000 after acquiring an additional 348,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

