Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

