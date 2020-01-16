Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $109.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.05 million to $110.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

