Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.98 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $108.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $106.70 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $362.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.59 million, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $450.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply