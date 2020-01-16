Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $108.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $106.70 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $362.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.59 million, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $450.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

