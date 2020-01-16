Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

