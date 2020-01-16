Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank Of Princeton’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BPRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

