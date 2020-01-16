Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chiasma Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Chiasma in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Chiasma stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chiasma by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth $8,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

