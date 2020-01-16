Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NDAQ stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

