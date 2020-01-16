Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

