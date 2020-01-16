Brokers Offer Predictions for Concho Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Concho Resources stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

