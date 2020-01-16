Brokers Set Expectations for Ichor Holdings Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ichor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ichor has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

