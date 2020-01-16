BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRP by 944.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Signition LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. BRP has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

