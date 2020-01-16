BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 182.34 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.02. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

