BTIG Research Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,336 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.