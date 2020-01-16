Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,311.80 ($30.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,162.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,107.12.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.